Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iQIYI were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $72,297,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in iQIYI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,552,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 302,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $31,833,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

