Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 82.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PTC were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

