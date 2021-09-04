Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

