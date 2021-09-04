Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $336.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $32,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

