Matthew Neagle Sells 3,800 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

Shares of PRCH opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,956,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

