Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 853.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 115,070 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.25.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $274.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

