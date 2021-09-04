Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO Sells $44,100.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James A. Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $45,240.00.

Shares of WRAP opened at $7.14 on Friday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $289.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRAP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Wrap Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

