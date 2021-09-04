KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.95

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 24734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €77.00 ($90.59) to €81.00 ($95.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

