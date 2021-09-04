Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 584,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:R opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently -859.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

