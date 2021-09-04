Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $11.49 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $695.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 136.26%.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.10 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 20.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 27.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.