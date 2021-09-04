NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 295,600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 29th total of 345,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 90,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

