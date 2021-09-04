Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

