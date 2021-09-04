WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.36 and last traded at $62.08. Approximately 147,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 394,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.