Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 330.50 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.42). Approximately 286,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 487,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 342.42. The company has a market capitalization of £278.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

