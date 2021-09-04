Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Shares Up 0.1%

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 3,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 39,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Get Pivotal Investment Co. III alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Investment Co. III stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pivotal Investment Co. III at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Investment Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.