Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.48

Shares of Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.48 and last traded at $19.07, with a volume of 13235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Secom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.29.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.