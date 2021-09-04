Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,090 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Farmland Partners worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.56 million, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

