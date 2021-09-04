Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ExlService were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $124.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

