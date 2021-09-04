Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Paylocity by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Paylocity by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total value of $5,821,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,722 shares of company stock worth $22,890,575 over the last three months. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $272.18 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $130.95 and a 1 year high of $275.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.94.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.