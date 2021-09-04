Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 187 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.13.

MCK opened at $206.28 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $141.32 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,751. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

