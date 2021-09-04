PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,870 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $179.28 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

