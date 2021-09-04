PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,857 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,857 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $20,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock worth $39,978,835. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

