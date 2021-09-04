PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $42,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $462.55 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $463.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.35.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

