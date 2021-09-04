CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 662,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $85,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

NYSE:KMX opened at $127.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

