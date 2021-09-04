Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.10.

NYSE OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

