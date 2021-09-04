Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $88,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth $718,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.5% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

