Bbva USA Purchases New Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $6,893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $3,734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

