PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 382,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

