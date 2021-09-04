Bbva USA Takes $330,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $99,000. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.78 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day moving average is $220.15.

