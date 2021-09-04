Bbva USA Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $163.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

