Bbva USA Acquires Shares of 8,564 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,392,000 after buying an additional 2,255,681 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,381,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 337,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 254,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 415,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 202,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 159,636 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

