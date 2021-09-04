Bbva USA Invests $345,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 950 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 140.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $496.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $422.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $503.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

