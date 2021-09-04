Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,959 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after acquiring an additional 566,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,437,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,479,000 after acquiring an additional 253,615 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after acquiring an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,520,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,963,000 after acquiring an additional 183,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

