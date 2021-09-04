Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 500 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.35.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $415.56 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.90 and a 200-day moving average of $426.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

