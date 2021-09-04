Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 7,994 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 209.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in CSX by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.