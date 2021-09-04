Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,150 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Teradyne worth $91,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Teradyne by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,610,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

