Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 16.9% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,446,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 158.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 43.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $512,168,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,359,532 shares of company stock worth $516,812,025. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $95.24 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

