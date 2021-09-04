VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $94,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $220.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $213.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $1,358,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,669. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

