J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 407.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.08.

