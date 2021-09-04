FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $135.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

