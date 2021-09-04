FDx Advisors Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 121.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other.

