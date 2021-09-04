Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 655 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

