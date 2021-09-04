American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,387 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.18% of Cousins Properties worth $64,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,374,000 after acquiring an additional 269,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

