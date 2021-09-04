Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after buying an additional 1,104,994 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,455,000 after buying an additional 617,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,028,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,909,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 918,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,122,000 after buying an additional 165,074 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,965,000 after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $104.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $113.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

