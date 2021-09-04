Capital Analysts LLC Buys Shares of 830 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $45.43 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.17%.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

