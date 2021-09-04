Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,161 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $49,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

