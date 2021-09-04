WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of WEX worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 42.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 339.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.75.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

