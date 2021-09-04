Rhumbline Advisers Sells 46,148 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,946 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $285.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,667 shares of company stock worth $6,396,644 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

