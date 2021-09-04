Creative Planning Reduces Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,311,000 after buying an additional 441,031 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 314.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 467,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after acquiring an additional 354,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $252.38.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

