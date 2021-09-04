3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 15,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.69. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

